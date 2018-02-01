EXCLUSIVE! Sooraj Pancholi finally BREAKS his silence over Jiah Khan’s suicide, claims he felt like a terrorist

The sudden death of popular actress Jiah Khan back in 2013 sent shockwaves in the industry. All of 25, the Nishabd star was found dead in her apartment. Soon after this, Jiah’s London based mother Rabiya Khan pressed charges against Sooraj Pancholi who was in a relationship with her deceased daughter at the time. Rabiya alleged that Jiah was murdered by Pancholi and wanted him convicted by the court. Five years after this fateful incident, Sooraj Pancholi has been pressed with the charge of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC awards a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail.

Sooraj Pancholi spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about his five year old battle with the law and the emotional turmoil he went through after losing Jiah. Excerpts.

On starting a fresh fight for justice…

I have been quiet for too long and now is the time that I can actually speak about it. The court charged me with 306. Basically my case had started with 306 from the first day. The complainant side (Rabiya) kept delaying the process and it took five years for the court to finally come back to the same conclusion of 306. So what we started with, took five years to start again. Now, I can finally have my trial because the charge does not mean I am guilty of it. It means that now I can defend myself on that charge. Finally I can fight my battle on Feb 14.

It is just a charge…

Though it still says abetment to suicide, it is just a charge. I can put any charge on you and you are free to defend it. I have been through two police investigations and an entire CBI investigation. It is the court’s call and I will not comment on it.

On refusing to do a Polygraph test…

They wanted to do a narco test on me. I don’t know if you know about it but they did it last on Kasab. Do you think I am a terrorist? They wanted to put me on a hospital bed and inject me with chemicals, slapping my face and making me answer things in my sub conscious mind …of course I will say no. It’s my choice.

On ‘lying or withholding information’ from CBI…

I don’t know why there are some reports stating that I am lying to the CBI. I am baby in front of CBI. They have investigated the most powerful people in the country and I am nothing in front of them. If they want some information from me, they have their ways to get it. I had nothing to hold back. I spoke the truth about the incident. CBI is a mastermind and I don’t think I can tackle them.

On media reports being manipulated…

Negative reports about me have been manipulated by certain people. Sitting with CBI is not a joke and it’s pretty torturous. I completely deny withholding information with regard to this case.

On Jiah Khan’s suicide note…

The court has to investigate over it but the note was found seven days later and it could be forged. I don’t actually want to comment on it.

On the shock and turmoil of losing a loved one…

When it happened, I was shocked because I had lost someone in my life. I was put in jail right after that, I was just 21. For me to realise what was going on at that time was like I was in a dream. Now I can face it and think about what exactly happened and it’s unfair for even your enemy to go through this.