EXCLUSIVE! Hrithik Roshan to sign these 2 films after Super 30 and YRF’s untitled with Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan is a decent actor with enormous fan following, thanks to his Greek God looks, amaze physique and brilliant dance moves. The only grouse his fans have about him is that he does not do enough movies. Well, but that is about to change now because Hrithik has not one but about four projects in the pipeline, if our sources are not wrong. Yo! You read it right. Currently, he is filming for the biopic Super 30 and almost everyone knows by now that he has signed the dotted line for Yash Raj Films’ next with Tiger Shroff. A few days ago we broke the news to you that he is considering doing Rajkumar Gupta’s next which is touted to be a spy thriller based on the real incidents based on a life of a RAW agent. Arjun Kapoor might star in the project with Hrithik. Now, there is one more update on Hrithik’s upcoming projects.

While he is seriously considering Gupta’s spy film, there is a fat chance that Hrithik Roshan might sign a Rohit Dhawan directorial too. Our source close to the actor insists that the dancing star will wrap up YRF’s next with Tiger Shroff by February next year. Post that, he will either be part of Rajkumar Gupta’s action flick or might just sign Varun Dhawan’s brother’s movie. Though there is a good chance that he would only do one of these two projects, let us keep our fingers crossed and hope that he gives a nod to both these movies.

Hrithik Roshan is one of the versatile actors who has grown from strength to strength playing a variety of roles from time to time. It would be definitely great to see him at the movies more often. Stay tuned to Bollywood Hungama for exclusive updates.

Also Read: HQ PICTURES OUT! Hrithik Roshan’s electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of IPL!