EXCLUSIVE: Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy Stree

Adding their names to the list of unique pairs that will be explored this year, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be coming together for the first time on the big screen. While we have already reported a few details about their forthcoming horror comedy in the past, now the film’s title too has been locked. Titled Stree, it will be produced by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Dinesh Vijan with debutant Amar Kaushik directing it.

Just a few hours ago, Rajkummar Rao decided to share the clapperboard from the sets of Stree. We at Bollywood Hungama got in touch with Raj Nidimoru who is super excited about venturing into production. Stree will be produced by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Dinesh Vijan under their banner of D2R Films. “The aim is to put together some out-of-the box films that are high on concept and the hilariously scary Stree is one of our first ventures in that direction.” On the other hand, talking about their debutant director, “Amar was the assistant director when we were doing Go Goa Gone and he has been long-time associate of ours.” Amar has even won the National Award for the unconventional short film Aaba.

Not divulging too many details on the title or the plot of the film, Raj says, “It [the title] is derived from an urban legend. The tagline to the poster that is yet to be released is, ‘Based on a ridiculously true phenomenon’. It’s more like our take on a true story. The urban legend used in the film is referred to stree [a woman] and hence the title.”

Stree will be extensively shot in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, a small town that is known for its quaintness and forts. “This one felt ideal. The town is known for its many forts, and even though it is small and sweet, there is a slight eeriness to the location.” Chanderi is known for its sarees but although sarees per say doesn’t have a significance; we hear that the profession of tailoring plays an integral role in the plotline.

The film will extensively be shot in Chanderi itself with a schedule that kicks off from this month and the shooting will be scheduled in breaks until March. The film is expected to release in the second half of 2018.