EXCLUSIVE: Here are the DETAILS of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s DREAM HOME after marriage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone‘s big-ticket wedding is about to happen and we can’t help but get all excited for the grand event of the year! According to reports, the two will be married off in a hush hush ceremony at the scenic Lake Como in Italy and their wedding is scheduled to happen on November 14 and 15. Post wedding, Ranveer is planning to move in with Deepika at her plush Prabhadevi flat but it’s only for the time being because the couple has grand plans ahead. Our sources reveal to us that Ranveer and DP do not want to rush into anything as they have something grand in their mind concerning their future home.

Insiders reveal that the couple is seriously looking at properties in Mumbai to reside. Sources close to both Ranveer and DP claim that they are looking for a plush property on the lines of Shah Rukh Khan‘s bungalow Mannat and their budget for the same is whooping Rs.70 crores! It is clear that DeepVeer are all set to start their new life together and do not want to make any compromises in that department. Before they make the final investment, they want to weigh their options and take time. Sounds legit, doesn’t it?

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pre-wedding celebrations have kickstarted already. Deepika was snapped at Nandi Pooja on Friday in Bangalore while the Simmba actor came down to Mumbai just for a day for his Haldi ceremony with family. Post private wedding ceremony, it is touted that they will have a reception for friends in Mumbai.