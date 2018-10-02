EXCLUSIVE: Cameraman seen damaging Tanushree Dutta’s car in 2008 video reveals SHOCKING TRUTH about the incident

Last week, Tanushree Dutta shook Bollywood after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss. With Dutta talking to media about the same and making further revelations about harassment she faced from others as well in the industry, a video of a scuffle from her shoot location back in 2008 surfaced. In the video, Tanushree’s car is clearly seen getting vandalized by an individual, which media reports have claimed was a political worker belonging to the MNS party. However, contrary to these reports, the said individual was in fact, a media person who was seeking repayment for the damages he faced. Bollywood Hungama caught up with the cameraman in question, who willingly spilled the beans on what exactly happened.

Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama the cameraman Pawan Bharadwaj detailed the scenario saying, “We were given an assignment in Filmistan, so an intern and I went to the location. Till the time we got there, we were not informed about anything on what we had to do. All we were told was to reach the location. So we got there and were waiting from 2PM right till 6PM. Post 6PM, Tanushree Dutta came out to the sets, and as soon as she came out, she went into her car, and her father caught my camera and hit it on the car. With that impact my camera broke, following which a scuffle broke out. After the scuffle, her car came out in full speed and went over my foot and a girl’s foot as well, if either of us were a few inches ahead, the car would have rammed into us.”

Further explaining what the setting felt like the Bharadwaj continued, “Looking at the speed of the vehicle, it seemed like Tanushree was running away from something that had happened there. If she wanted to get out she could go, why get into fights with media? But it didn’t end there, after running from there, about 500 meters ahead there was a gate where the car was stopped, so I reached to the car and asked them to repay me for the damages to my camera. I even went in front of the car, and asked to call the police. Once the police arrived, we went to the station and filed a complaint as well, after which her father reached a settlement with me, and we shook hands.”

When quizzed whether there were any political workers from any party present during the scuffle, the cameraman revealed a shocking detail that, the entire crowd was in fact media people and not political affiliates. “There were no MNS workers or workers from any political party. The entire scuffle was with the media persons there who had surrounded the car because Tanushree’s father had got in a fight with them.”

If that wasn’t enough the Pawan Bharadwaj continues to say that while all this was happening there were still cameras rolling capturing the entire scuffle.

