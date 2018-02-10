EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli to open Koffee With Karan’s new season but there is a twist

Those who are missing Karan Johar’s stimulating and provocative tête-à-tête in Koffee With Karan can take heart in the fact that the show’s next season is already being planned and the first guests on the show would be newly-married celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli joined by Pari producer Prernaa Arora.

Says a source close to the development, “Karan is reluctant to take on a new season of Koffee With Karan. He wants to spend time with his twins. Also, the last season with Kangana Ranaut spewing fire, proved too controversial. But the pressure to return to the chat show is immense. So he may return with a full season or just a few hand-picked episodes, the first of which will feature Virat and Anushka.”

Says the source, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are not keen on doing any talk show together. But Karan may tempt them if he mixes business with pleasure. So Anushka would come on Karan’s show to talk about her film Pari which she stars in and produces. She will be accompanied by the film’s co-producer Prernaa Arora .Virat may just join the two ladies for one or two segments.”

Can’t wait.

