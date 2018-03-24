EXCLUSIVE! Anubhav Sinha’s next is a political satire; these stars will be a part of it

Anubhav Sinha, known for movies like Ra One, Dus, Tum Bin, is back with an exciting project. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively found out that he has a script ready and has always zeroed in on stars who would be a part of this movie. A little birdie close to the project tells us that the movie is a political satire and is titled Abhi Toh Party Shuru Huyi Hai. The film is a political satire and will see noted actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla in it.

Sinha’s last release was Tum Bin 2 which had a great recall value, as the director began his journey in the showbiz with its prequel, Tum Bin. The first part was known was a quintessential love story, known for its great music. Also, interestingly, it was Bhushan Kumar’s first film as a producer. Later, Sinha helmed projects like Dus and Ra One. They were big budget movies with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, among others.

