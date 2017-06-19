Eros International signs two-film co-production deal with Turkish film company Pana Film

Eros International Media Ltd (Eros International), has announced two Indo-Turkish co-productions with one of the largest Turkish film studios, Pana Film, owned by leading Turkish actor Necati Sasmaz, best known for playing the lead role of Polat Alemdar in Turkey’s most popular television series Kurtlar Vadisi (Valley of the Wolves).

With proposed ‘A’ list actors from India and Turkey, including Necati Sasmaz himself, both films will be collaborative with shoot venues and crews in both countries and will be made bilingual. Original stories blending Indian and Turkish cultures will be conceptualized and developed by Eros’ in-house writers along with top Turkish writers.

Commenting on the Indo-Turkish co-productions, Kishore Lulla, Chairman, Eros International said, “We are honoured to associate with a powerhouse entity like Pana Film. Following our pioneering Indo-China joint production initiatives, we continue to expand the scope of Indian films internationally with our exciting Turkish collaboration. With our similar cultures, we want to tell stories with a mainstream appeal that transcend language and geographical boundaries. We hope our Indo-Turkish productions will pave the way to open one of the significant regions in the world and reach out to fans across the two countries and the MENA (Middle East to North Africa) regions”.

Necati Sasmaz added, “Pana Film greatly values this exciting partnership with Eros International. Our common goal is to build a cultural bridge between both regions. With our Indian collaboration, we aim to expand our presence and tell new stories that can bring Indian and Turkish audiences together. Pana Film and Eros International will make history together as the co-producers of the first Indo-Turkish feature films, which will open new doors and provide endless opportunities for everyone involved with filmmaking. We consider this only the beginning of a new era and cannot wait for our fans to see the result of this successful partnership.”