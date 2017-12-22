Has Emraan Hashmi pissed off Salman Khan?

If there is one thing that you must NOT do in this industry it is, get in the bad books of ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan. Not that Emraan Hashmi seems to care. Brave soul that he is—look at his choice of roles in recent times—Hashmi actually dared to say no to the second lead in the Salman Khan starrer Race 3….Which is actually not so strange, considering Hashmi was to be paired opposite Daisy Shah in the film.

Daisy, for all the push that her career seems to be getting from, errrr, Bhai (our Bhai, that is not hers) is really not going any place. Interestingly she did get into Race 3 on Salman’s recommendation but not opposite Salman. Says a source, “Salman is paired with Jacqueline Fernandez. To star opposite Daisy, director Remo D’Souza approached Sidharth Malhotra who declined politely. Emraan Hashmi has also turned down the role and now the role has gone to Bobby Deol.”

Apparently Salman has taken it upon himself to re-build Bobby’s career. “The idea is to design Bobby’s comeback. Salman is advising Bobby on physique career and show to do the action scenes. And so what if Bobby is paired with Daisy? Bhai will make sure Bobby’s role is impressive from first frame to last,” says the source.

Jai ho, to that.