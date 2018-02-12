Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari team up for a light hearted love story! Details inside

Ekta Kapoor, whose unique approach to content has led to clutter breaking films and ideas is set to unite with celebrated filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, whose directorial ventures, Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, won her many accolades and awards.

The two women and their love for cinema have driven them to collaborate and tell heartfelt stories of life. Talking about teaming up with Ashwiny, producer Ekta Kapoor said, “I love the way she works and I really believe in the fact that her characters and story-telling dig deep and explore a lot more than just the surface. They are simple characters but with so much depth in it”

They have locked down on two films together. Their first is a coming of age, romantic comedy of a married couple being directed by Ashwiny, followed by a light-hearted love story of hope and happiness, which will be directed by a debutante who both Ashwiny and Ekta will Mentor.

The two women will be co-producing the same under their respective banners, Balaji Motion Pictures and Earthsky pictures. With this Ashwiny is all set to foray into being a producer as well.

Looking forward to this collaborative effort, Ashwiny adds, “The collaboration is so beautiful because together we are set to ally on our understanding of human relationships and insights, albeit with a lot of quirk.”

