Eela is still the tentative title of Kajol’s next

Although we haven’t seen her in too many films of late, there was something about this script that grabbed the attention of Kajol. Adapted from the popular Gujarati play Beta Kaagdo, this Kajol starrer will feature her in a strong character. But the film which is being announced as Eela, however hasn’t finalized its title!

That may definitely sound surprising isn’t it? But recent reports suggest that the title Eela is still tentative. In fact, during the latest announcement about its release date, the official statement too had claimed that the title is tentative.

Of late, there have been many plays that have been adapted to the big screen. While some have retained their original names, some have been modified as per the audiences’ taste. However, in this case, the makers are not said to be keen on literal translation of the Gujarati title.

Beta Kaagdo revolves around the journey of a single mother who aspires to be a singer. In fact, it will bring together real life couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn since the latter is one of the co-producers. Also produced by Jayantilal Gada, the film is directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

