Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur to come together for the first time and it is for a Mohit Suri film

He got known as the Aashiqui hero, courtesy Mohit Suri. The latter recreated the Aashiqui moments yet again in the sequel to the film with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The couple’s chemistry became quite famous and now yet again we will have the Kapur boy playing the lead in a Mohit Suri film. And this time, he will be paired opposite Disha Patani.

Marking the return of the Mohit Suri – Aditya Roy Kapur Jodi, we hear that a revenge thriller is being planned. Disha Patani, who gained fame with M S Dhoni and Baaghi 2, is expected to be playing the female lead. The duo is supposed to come together for the first time but details of their role are currently being kept under wraps.

The film is expected to go on floors soon in Goa. A source close to the development confirmed the same saying, “Mohit Suri was keen on reuniting with Aditya Roy Kapur and thought that this would be a good script. He has also got Disha Patani on board. He seems to be quite impressed with the actress’ work and thinks that this would be a fresh pairing onscreen. It is said to be a revenge thriller that will be extensively shot against the backdrop of Goa.”

Mohit Suri, who last directed Half Girlfriend, over two years ago, was supposed to kick off a boxing film with Farhan Akhtar. However, soon the same went on the backburner. It seems that he has now taken a keen interest in this script and the movie is expected to be produced by Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakramani.

On the other hand, it is also being said that Mohit Suri and Rohit Shetty will be collaborating on a film. However, though sources state that the two have already met and had a discussion, nothing concrete has been arrived at yet. But an official announcement on that front will be made in the next few weeks.

