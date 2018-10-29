Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception at the Grand Hyatt on December 1

While the Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone wedding in Italy is going to be restricted to close friends and family, the reception will be a lavish no-holds-barred affair with everyone who’s someone in the entertainment industry making a beeline for the venue.

And the venue? It is the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The date for the wedding reception is December 1. Since the invitees on the wedding list would be woefully meagre, both Ranveer and Deepika feel the reception would have to be a grand affair.

A source close to the couple reveals, “The wedding reception will see the friends and acquaintances of both Deepika and Ranveer in attendance. The couple probably knows a lot of people who will be left out of the wedding would be upset. They’ve already started personally calling up the invitees for the reception.”

