Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.10.2018 | 10:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badhaai Ho AndhaDhun Baazaar LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception at the Grand Hyatt on December 1

BySubhash K. Jha

While the Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukone wedding in Italy is going to be restricted to close friends and family, the reception will be a lavish no-holds-barred affair with everyone who’s someone in the entertainment industry making a beeline for the venue.

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception at the Grand Hyatt on December 1

And the venue? It is the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The date for the wedding reception is December 1. Since the invitees on the wedding list would be woefully meagre, both Ranveer and Deepika feel the reception would have to be a grand affair.

A source close to the couple reveals, “The wedding reception will see the friends and acquaintances of both Deepika and Ranveer in attendance. The couple probably knows a lot of people who will be left out of the wedding would be upset. They’ve already started personally calling up the invitees for the reception.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Only handpicked invitees for Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone’s wedding at Lake Como

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Badhaai Ho is continuing to…

Box Office: Baazaar is around Rs. 3.07…

SCOOP: Only handpicked invitees for Ranveer…

Koffee With Karan 6: Shahid Kapoor and…

Sonam Kapoor - Rhea Kapoor - Harshvardhan…

#MeToo: After failed suicide attempt,…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification