Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clear off work schedules; wedding rumours begin

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for the past five years. While the nature of most relationships in the industry is fickle, looks like the Bajirao Mastani couple has surmounted all odds and are finally all set to walk the aisle. Yes, the couple might get married soon. We know that there have been a lot of rumours of them getting hitched. In fact, the couple had a holiday in Maldives just before Padmaavat released and grapevine went abuzz with stories of Ranveer popping THE question to Deepika with both their parents in attendance. Reports have it that the two will get married in a traditional Hindu ceremony by the end of 2018. There is no clarity if they will have a reception. The family is scouting for a venue and organising other things.

If reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and will then proceed to work with Rohit Shetty for Simmba. Before starting work on Kabir Khan’s Kapil Dev biopic, he has taken off from work, correctly at the year end. Deepika Padukone too does not have anything lined up at that time. It leads us to believe that the two might consider this period as the right time to get married. DP is currently suffering from a minor back injury but is apparently utilising her time well by shopping for her wedding trousseau with her mom and sister back in Bangalore.

There were four auspicious dates selected by parents of this talented couple from the months of September to December and it is speculated that all the key pre-wedding functions and wedding preparations have been done accordingly. Stay tuned on Bollywood Hungama for more updates.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone comments ‘mine’ on a photo of Ranveer Singh leaving every DeepVeer fan in awe