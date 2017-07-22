Deepika Padukone-Irrfan Khan starrer gangster drama gets a release date!

Deepika Padukone’s next Bollywood film, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati, will be with Vishal Bhardwaj. The filmmaker is all set to produce an underworld saga made by debutant director Honey Trehan, who is also a reputed casting director. The script of the film is written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula and is based on ‘Femme Fatale’, a story in acclaimed writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’. Irrfan Khan, who has also worked in Hollywood like Deepika, will be seen as the leading male actor.

The latest news regarding this film is that it has got a release date. It will hit theatres next year on October 2. Vishal it seems finds this date lucky as two of his films released on this day and worked well – his Kashmir drama Haider, starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and Meghna Gulzar-directed Talvar, based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. Interestingly, October 2, 2018 falls on a Tuesday and it remains to be seen whether the film will release in the middle of the week or on Friday before October 2, that is, September 28.

Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that it was Deepika Padukone who persuaded him to write the script and make the film on ‘Femme Fatale’. Despite having initial reservations about working with a first-time director, Deepika gave a go-ahead for the film when she read the script. Honey Trehan has worked with Vishal since the latter’s directorial debut Makdee in 2002. Vishal is confident that Honey will add interesting nuances to the script.

Vishal Bhardwaj is co-producing this film with KriArj Entertainment. Deepika will play mafia queen Rahima Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi, in the film while Irrfan Khan will essay a local gangster who is love with her. He helps her in her mission to eliminate Dawood Ibrahim. Sapna Didi had planned to execute Dawood during a cricket match in Sharjah to avenge her husband’s death in the 80s. But unfortunately, the don learnt of her plans and killed her days before the match.