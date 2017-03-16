Deepika Padukone to endorse Oppo mobiles?

The stunningly beautiful and talented Deepika Padukone is one of those, who, despite not having the proverbial Godfather, have made it extremely big in Bollywood. If Bollywood wasn’t enough, the stunner has already made her presence felt even in Hollywood with her latest release xXx: Return of Xander Cage. With her conquering both the worlds, it’s needless to say that, both, film makers and brand managers are waiting for the lady to sign the eternal dotted lines.

Speaking about brands, according to Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, the very Deepika Padukone has been chosen to be the latest brand ambassador for ‘Oppo’ mobiles.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.