CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s next

Aanand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan has been in the news ever since its announcement. While Katrina Kaif came on board earlier this year, there was ample speculation surrounding the casting of the other female lead in the film that is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions.

The makers have now finally confirmed that Anushka Sharma has been cast in the movie. Anushka, who has earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, also stars opposite him in Imtiaz Ali‘s next. The two now reunite for Aanand L Rai’s ambitious directorial venture, where Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a dwarf.

Says a source, “There were rumors of several actors having signed or being approached for Aanand L Rai’s film but that was pure conjecture by the media. The makers never confirmed or commented on the casting of the female leads before this. Few were aware of the fact that, Shah Rukh Khan had discussed this film with Anushka quite a while ago, while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film and were looking for the right time to make the announcement.”

Confirms director Aanand L Rai, ” I’m thrilled that Anushka Sharma joins Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif for my next. From our very first meeting, she had an instant connect with the character. She seemed very excited about the challenges that this role entails. She’s at a more than ready stage in her career to essay a complex role like this. We have been working on her look and prepping for the film. It was only once things fell into place that we wanted to announce Anushka’s casting.”