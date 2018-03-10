CONFIRMED! Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to be helmed by Prabhudheva – Get INSIDE deets

It’s finally official. For months now, there has been speculation on the inimitable Prabhudheva and his association with Salman Khan over Dabangg 3. For the first time, Prabhudheva speaks about the project. “I was in Mumbai last week to finalise all the details. Yes, I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. Who says no to them?” Prabhu laughs affectionately, recalling his association with Salman since the historic Wanted in 2009.

“We’ve been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3 there was no question of saying no,” says Prabhu whose Wanted had resurrected Salman’s career after a series of box office duds.

“Not like that,” Prabhu protests shyly. “The biggest of superstars go through ups and downs in their career. Salman is Salman. Flops or hits don’t matter to his career.”

As for Dabangg 2, Prabhu says he hasn’t seen the earlier segments of the franchise. “I’d like to give it my own spin. Of course we all know what Salman’s Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop’s role.” As for the rest, nothing changes.

Says Prabhu, “Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz… the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me: the director.”

Incidentally Dabangg 3 would be Sonakshi’s fifth film with Prabhudheva. “Sonakshi and I share a comfort level. I think we will have fun making this film.”

It’s been a while since Prabhu worked in Mumbai.

“My last Hindi film as a director was Singh is Bling with Akshay Kumar in 2015. Since then I’ve been busy with my South assignments,” adds Prabhu.

