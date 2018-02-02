CONFIRMED: John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran postponed to April 6

A couple of weeks back we had reported that the release of the John Abraham – Diana Penty starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran had been rescheduled. Interestingly, while the release of the film was delayed to avoid a clash at the box office with Aiyaary and Pad Man, the film that is produced by KriArj Entertainment was later slated to hit screens with another one of their productions Pari on March 2. However, now we hear that the makers of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, have yet again rescheduled the release of the film that will now hit screens in April.

Sources close to the production say that while the makers of the film, KriArj Entertainment, were keen on releasing Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran alongside the Anushka Sharma starrer Pari, the lead actor of the film John Abraham, who also is co-producing the venture, was unhappy. Currently, we hear that KriArj Entertainment is in talks with John Abraham to lock a new release date for Parmanu. Releasing an official statement about the new release date KriArj Entertainment stated that the film will now hit screens on April 6.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani, the film is an ode to the Indian army and scientists, who although ordinary people, truly accomplished extraordinary feats in the face of adversity. It salutes, celebrates and truly embraces the slogan- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

With this, April 6, will not see the release of the Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari starrer Blackmail along side Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.