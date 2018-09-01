CONFIRMED! Alia Bhatt – Sanjay Dutt to star in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 (EXCLUSIVE details on full star cast)

So it is finally happening! Mahesh Bhatt has finally managed to get his doting daughter Alia Bhatt on board of his next Sadak 2 and here is a lowdown on everything on what the project will be! There have been a lot of talks about remaking Bhatt’s classic Sadak and now the makers have finally locked in the dates of the starcast. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt will essay the main characters in the movie which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. Interesting, no? Sources close to the movie claim that the shooting will start by the end of this month and they are planning to release it by November 15, 2019. Now since the date is out, it seems that the project has finally taken a concrete shape. This movie is although more special because Mahesh Bhatt will directing his daughter Alia for the first time ever and so, there is already a lot of hype around the film for sure.

It is interesting to note that Mahesh had taken retirement from direction but will now make a comeback with Sadak 2. Pooja Bhatt had earlier revealed that the movie will release in November 2019 but was not able to give details on the cast. Sadak 2 will deal with the issue of depression. Sanjay who starred in the 1991 prequel will be seen as a drug abuse survivor in part two. Sadak had Pooja Bhatt too who essayed the role of a sex worker who falls in love with Sanju and together they fight the society to be with each other. There is a rumour doing rounds that Alia will be seen as Sanju’s daughter in the movie.

On professional front, Alia is currently busy with Brahmastra and Kalank.

