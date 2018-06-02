CONFIRMED! Akshay Kumar to romance Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar’s next

Kareena Kapoor Khan is being lauded for her smashing performance in Veere Di Wedding and things are looking up for her as she has already confirmed her next project. Kareena has signed Karan Johar’s next which will go on floors at the end of this year. We broke this news first and we have another update on the same project. KJo has pulled a coup again and roped in Akshay Kumar to play the male lead opposite Bebo. The duo will be reuniting years after starring in Kambakkht Ishq.

Why Akshay Kumar?

So, we told you that the film is a story of two couples. Kareena is the confirmed main female lead and Janhvi Kapoor is considered to be the second lead. The makers wanted a senior actor with a good fan following to play opposite Kareena. Sidharth Malhotra was in the contention but he did not make it because Karan thought he was not best suited for the role. Akshay is perfect to be cast opposite Kareena as fans love their chemistry on-screen.

For those who don’t know, Kareena and Akshay will play a married couple in the movie who are trying to have a baby. Stay tuned to get more info on this interesting movie. Kareena is planning to do one film every year owing to the fact that she wants to spend some more time with her baby boy Taimur.