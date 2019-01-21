CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan, film goes on floors this year

It’s confirmed – Akshay Kumar would be playing the title role of Prithviraj Chauhan in the namesake film. The film would be directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and would go on floors this year. It is being planned for 2020 release.



Though there were rumors surrounding the film for quite some, an official confirmation is yet to be made. However, our sources confirm that the film is indeed happening and Akshay Kumar has already started prepping for the part.

This would be his second straight historical after Kesari which is already being planned for Holi release.

As a matter of fact the superstar had thrown a sly hint around this right at the start of 2019 when he shared his tweet on 1st January. It read as follows, “Sharing with you all the first sunrise of the New Year 🙂 My workout motivation : two action-packed films this year, so find something to make you wake up, get up and get out there! Wishing you all a healthy and #HappyNewYear”

Many believed that when it came to ‘two action packed films’, he was talking about Kesari and Sooryavanshi. However, the shooting of Kesari was over back in 2018 itself and it would be Prithviraj Chauhan and Sooryavanshi which would keep the actor busy in 2019.

As for the film, it would be set almost 1000 years back in time since Prithviraj Chauhan ruled during 1178–1192 AD. A warrior, there are many legendary tales surrounding Prithviraj Chauhan. One such tale goes around how after been held captive by the enemy, he destroyed his own eyes so that he didn’t have to let out certain secrets.

However, it would be only after the release of the film when one would know if this legendary episode would indeed feature in the narrative.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is already gearing up for a record year ahead, what with five confirmed films up for release. 2019 would kick-start with Kesari [Holi] that would be followed by Good News [July], Mission Mangal [Independence Day], Housefull 4 [Diwali] and Sooryavanshi [Christmas].

Other than Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay Kumar has signed another film which would go on floors this year. An official announcement around that would be made pretty soon as well.

