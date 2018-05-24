Chandrachur Singh croons for Yadvi – The Dignified Princess

Chandrachur Singh has worked in many memorable films like Maachis, Tere Mere Sapne, Josh and so on. The actor was 1996 Filmfare Award winner for Best Debut for Maachis. Now, he has made his singing debut with the song, ‘Rangreeza’ in the film Yadvi-The Dignified Princess, accompanying him is the Pawani Panday, ‘Laila Main Laila’ song fame.

Chandrachur Singh is playing a character of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. One of the wealthiest and famous Maharaja of India, who was first to own an airplane in India, that also Wright Brothers model and donated Ranji Trophy for cricketers, which is still given to Cricketers till today. The Maharaja is known for many contributions in the history of India. The music of the film is composed by Anuj Garg and panned by Nasir Faraz.

The film now is set to release in Manhattan, New York and Beverly Hills, California. The film directed by New York based actress, Jyoti Singh and a script based on a real-life story/screenplay by Gauri Singh, her sister. The film will be screened at the Music Hall Theater, Beverly Hills, CA May 25 to May 31 (5 times a day for 7 days) and at the Cinema Village, Manhattan, NY, June 1 to June 7 (4 times/day for 7 days).

Yadvi-The Dignified Princess also stars Vibhu Raqhav, Rahul Godara, Nikkitasha Marwaha, Reshaa Sabharwal, Namya Saxena, Ketki Puri, Minnie Pandit, Kuvam Handa, Yadvi Handa, Aishwarya Singh, Bernadine Linus, Mariane Borgo (French actress), Dina Rosenmeir (Actress from Denmark), & Minnie Pandit. The film is produced under the banner of RVP Productions, executive producer, Sumeet Verma.