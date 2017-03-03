CBFC demands disclaimer on dowry from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

A hard hitting reference to the dreaded dowry system has the Censor Board Of Film Certification demanding an unambiguous disclaimer from the Karan Johar the producer of Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

According to sources, the dowry system plays a prominent part in the plot. “Although the film and its makers in no way endorse the dowry system the censor board has demanded a clear disclaimer at the beginning of the opening credit titles stating the film and its makers do not endorse the dowry system.”

Besides this disclaimer the CBFC has also demanded the removal of the word ‘pichwada’ (backside) from Varun Dhawan’s dialogue. “Both Varun and Alia Bhatt are youth icons. They should be careful of what they say and the values they uphold on screen,” says a source from the CBFC.