Builder booked for attempting to cheat Dilip Kumar of his Bandra bungalow

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police have booked builder Samir Bhojwani for attempting to grab veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s bungalow in Bandra. Apart from booking the builder for apparently providing forged documents by which he was attempting to grab Kumar’s land, the EOW have apparently also charged the builder under the Arms Act following the seizure of 17 weapons from his Bandra residence in a raid.

Post a complaint filed by Dilip Kumar wherein the veteran actor accused Bhojwani of falsely claiming ownership of two plots, the police conducted the said raid on the builder’s residence. As per the veteran actor’s complaint, the actor claimed he bought the plots in September, 1953 for Rs 1.40 lakh, while another four page complaint filed by the actor’s wife Saira Banu claimed that her husband has all the documents to prove his ownership of the property.

Apart from these complaints and the raid, the EOW are investigating the authenticity of the documents provided by Bhojwani to lay claim that two plots were procured by his father Narain N Bhojwani from the Mulraj Khatau Trust.