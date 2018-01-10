Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.01.2018 | 9:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmavat Zero Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

Builder booked for attempting to cheat Dilip Kumar of his Bandra bungalow

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police have booked builder Samir Bhojwani for attempting to grab veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s bungalow in Bandra. Apart from booking the builder for apparently providing forged documents by which he was attempting to grab Kumar’s land, the EOW have apparently also charged the builder under the Arms Act following the seizure of 17 weapons from his Bandra residence in a raid.

Post a complaint filed by Dilip Kumar wherein the veteran actor accused Bhojwani of falsely claiming ownership of two plots, the police conducted the said raid on the builder’s residence. As per the veteran actor’s complaint, the actor claimed he bought the plots in September, 1953 for Rs 1.40 lakh, while another four page complaint filed by the actor’s wife Saira Banu claimed that her husband has all the documents to prove his ownership of the property.

Apart from these complaints and the raid, the EOW are investigating the authenticity of the documents provided by Bhojwani to lay claim that two plots were procured by his father Narain N Bhojwani from the Mulraj Khatau Trust.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

WOW! Katrina Kaif wants to play this period…

Kangana Ranaut supports Zaira Wasim after…

Happy Birthday: Dilip Kumar turns 95;…

SHOCKING: Zaira Wasim molested on flight;…

Dilip Kumar is down with bronchial…

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification