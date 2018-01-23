BREAKING: Zee ropes in Sunny Leone for a web series

She came, she saw, she conquered is an adage which perfectly describes Sunny Leone and her tryst with Bollywood. After making her debut in Jism 2, Sunny has gone on to feature in a number of films. But if that wasn’t enough the actress, has even launched her own line of clothing and perfumes and plans on launching her own production house as well. However, we aren’t talking about any of these or for that matter any show Sunny will be hosting, instead we are talking about a new web series that will be developed by ZEE for their own OTT platform.

Sources close to the development state that Sunny Leone has in fact been roped in for the yet unknown web series, though the actress is yet to sign the dotted line for the same. Apart from this our source also tells us that ZEE has shelled out a bomb to rope in the actress for their web series. While an official announcement of the show and Sunny Leone’s presence is being awaited, we for one can’t wait to see what the show will be.

Back on the film front, Sunny Leone’s last cinematic out was the Arbaaz Khan starrer Tera Intezaar that released a while back. As of now, the actress who is busy with plenty of endorsements and show hosting is yet to announce her next venture.