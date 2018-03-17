BREAKING: Shahid Kapoor – Imtiaz Ali film to feature a new face as the leading lady

The last time Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali came together, it was laughter riot filled with romance and tears of joy! We are talking about Jab We Met. The film gave us the most memorable character with Geet played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. So when Shahid and Imtiaz announced their reunion, may be somewhere we expected that there would be a Kareena too. Alas! For all those who expected to see the Jab We Met pair yet again, here is a sad news. The duo has decided to opt for a new face as the leading lady.

Yes, recent rumours suggest that the Shahid Kapoor starrer will have a completely new face. However, the details of the same are being kept under wraps. In fact, not much has been spoken about this film either. Shahid spoke about the film last year during the Zee Cine Awards wherein he confirmed about working with Imtiaz.

Not divulging too many details, he had then said to the media that this subject is very different from their previous collaboration [Jab We Met]. He also added that he will be starting work on it post Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Speaking on the untitled film, it is expected to be a rom-com that will kick off next month. It is said to be shot extensively in Mumbai and abroad.

