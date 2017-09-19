BREAKING: Salman Khan will take 70 percent of Race 3’s profits

Producer Ramesh Taurani who has been relentlessly pursuing Salman Khan to do a film for him, has finally got his wish. But at what cost? According to sources fully aware of the development, Salman has agreed to do Taurani’s Race 3 at a very steep price.

“Salman Khan has asked for 70 percent of the profits of Race 3 as his remuneration. He has also asked for the full satellite rights of Race 3. But that is still under negotiation. We are sure he’ll get what he wants from Taurani who is just grateful that Salman agreed to work in the Race franchise thereby elevating its equity from the ‘Saif’ zone to sky high.”

This is not the first time that Salman Khan has asked for this mode of payment. Yash Raj Films also had to cough up a similar percentage of the profit and satellite rights for Ek Tha Tiger before Salman agreed to work with them. Prior to Ek Tha Tiger, Salman has refused every Yash Raj offer on the remuneration issue.

It is likely that the superstar will urge more and more of his producers to pay him in the mode adopted for Race 3. And if his forthcoming films Yash Raj’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 are blockbusters every producer will pay Salman Khan whatever he wants. Tubelight notwithstanding.