BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 gets a release date; to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30?

Salman Khan is currently in Abu Dhabi working on hectic last schedule of Race 3. The actor is expected to finish the film by the first week of April. After returning to Mumbai, Salman Khan is all set to get a proper narration of Dabangg 3 script from the director, Prabhu Dheva. Now, we hear that Dabangg 3 is all set to release on Republic Day weekend clashing with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

According to the sources, Dabangg 3 is expected to release on January 25, 2019. Due to the busy schedule of Salman Khan for Race 3, Dabangg 3 is yet to go on floors. It was earlier reported the film will release in December 2018. Now, the film is all set to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming biopic Super 30.

This ain’t the first time Hrithik Roshan will have to deal with film clash. Just last year, Hrithik’s film Kaabil clashed with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. While both the films did decent at the box office, the collections did suffer due to clash. As of now, Salman Khan is yet to announce the release date for Dabangg 3. Only time will tell whether any of the makers will move their films or go ahead with the big clash.

Salman Khan has a lot on his plate at the moment. Post completing Race 3, the actor will begin shooting for his upcoming reality show, Dus Ka Dum. He also has to start his next film Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is a biopic on mathematician Aanand Kumar. The filming began earlier this year. The actor has completely transformed himself for the role. It is being produced by Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. The film marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mrunal Thakur. Super 30 will revolve around the story of Anand Kumar starting Super 30 programme for IIT aspirants in Patna and his journey to coach economically impoverish students for IIT-JEE. It is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to commence in April; will release in December 2018