BREAKING: Parineeti Chopra signed opposite Akshay Kumar for Karan Johar’s Kesari

Earlier we reported that Akshay Kumar would be starring in Karan Johar’s film Kesari that will be based on the story of the Battle of Saragarhi. In fact, just a couple of days ago we had also shared Akshay Kumar’s look from the film. Now, taking to the micro blogging site twitter, Karan Johar ended the speculation about who would be cast as the lead actress in the film with his latest tweet. Talking about the same, Karan Johar mentioned that Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the film.

Finally answering the question of the lead actress of Kesari, Karan Johar added, “The lead actress in #KESARI is ……..PARINEETI CHOPRA! @ParineetiChopra”. The film itself will not be directed by Karan, but instead will see Anurag Sinha helm the project, while, Karan Johar will be joined by Akshay Kumar’s company Cape of Good Films to produce Kesari. Making the announcement, Akshay Kumar wrote, “A film I’m extremely excited about personally and emotionally… #Kesari releasing Holi 2019.”

Kesari that only recently went on floors is being readied for release during Holi 2019.