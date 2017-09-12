BREAKING: Pahlaj Nihalani’s film Julie 2 gets the censors’ all-clear, passed with ‘A’ certificate and no cuts

The anticipated face-off between the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and its former chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has been diffused. When Nihalani had decided to approach the CBFC to certify his film Julie 2 (he is the film’s presenter and distributor) a section of the media accused the self-styled sanskaari censor chief of peddling soft-porn once he was out the censor seat.

Now Julie 2 has been cleared by the CBFC with an ‘Adults’ certificate with no cuts. Says Nihalani happily, “This is just what I had hoped for. If I was still the CBFC chairperson I’d have given Julie 2 an ‘Adults’ certificate with no cuts. It is a clean Adults film for adult members of a family. Though it’s a film on an adult subject—the exploitation of strugglers and newcomers in Bollywood—the film has no nudity, no skin show, and no double-meaning dialogues. Like I said it is a family film for adults and the CBFC has done the right thing.”

About charges of hypocrisy being levelled at him for peddling soft-porn after espousing Puritanism as the CBFC chairperson, Nihalani protests, “Soft porn or soft corn, or harsh reality, let the film release. The world will know.”