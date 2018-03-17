BREAKING: Kriti Sanon signed for Housefull 4; opts out of Mohit Suri’s film

By now we all know that Akshay Kumar will soon start shooting for the fourth instalment in the Housefull franchise. Over the past couple of weeks, there have been numerous revelations about the cast of the film. Well, after the announcement of Bobby Deol joining the cast, we now hear that Kriti Sanon is all set to join the Housefull 4 team as well.

As per reports, Kriti Sanon who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi that hit screens in 2017 will join Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol. If that wasn’t all, it is also being said that Kriti will feature opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. However, details of her character are being kept under wraps.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon, who had earlier been roped in to feature in Mohit Suri’s next venture after Half Girlfriend, has apparently opted out of the project. While the yet untitled film that was helmed by Suri was said to be a romantic thriller with Kriti and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, the actress has walked out of the same to accommodate her dates for Housefull 4.

Interestingly, while Kriti’s exit from Suri’s venture will certainly send the filmmaker back on the hunt for a new leading lady, we for one can’t wait for the fourth instalment of the multi-starrer franchise Housefull.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon to shake a leg with Salman Khan in the upcoming Da-Bang Tour