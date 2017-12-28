Bollywood Hungama
Breaking: Katrina Kaif joins Salman Khan for Dabangg Reloaded tour in USA, Canada

ByFaridoon Shahryar

DSGeuXpUIAE8HkK

The big breaking news is that Katrina Kaif has joined her Tiger Zinda Hai hero Salman Khan for the ‘Dabangg Reloaded‘ Tour in USA and Canada in June, July 2018. Bhavesh Patel of Sahil Promotions, the international promoter for the eagerly awaited Dabangg Reloaded broke the news to Bollywood Hungama‘s Faridoon Shahryar. Salman and Katrina are enjoying blockbuster success because of their latest offering and the interest around the two is tremendous. It is a big master stroke.

“The onscreen Chemistry Salman & Katrina Share is unmatchable, and giving this opportunity to their fans to see them on stage together, would be a treat. So we felt adding Katrina, completed this package and surely made it Reloaded,” said Bhavesh Patel.

Bhavesh also revealed that apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Dheva, Manish Paul and Daisy Shah will be part of the impressive line-up. Dabangg Tour has already created history in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, UK and Delhi. More concerts are lined up in Nepal, Pune, Dubai, Kolkata, South Africa and other places. Dabangg Reloaded will be the crescendo for the Dabangg Tour and Bhavesh is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that it is the biggest tour in the history of North America ever. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates only on Bollywood Hungama.

