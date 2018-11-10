BREAKING: Kabir Khan to step in for Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30

It looks like the troubles are over for Super 30, Hrithik Roshan’s beleaguered bio-pic on the life and work of mathematician Anand Kumar. The much-discussed film got itself into an uncomfortable position when its director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct and was immediately asked by its producer Phantom Films and Sajid Nadiadwala, to leave the project. The film’s leading man Hrithik Roshan too seconded the director’s dismissal.

The question was how to complete the ambitious project which is already around 90 percent complete? The dilemma has found a delightful exit, what with the redoubtable Kabir Khan stepping in to complete the ambitious project.

An informed source says, “It is not a small thing for any renowned director to step in at his last hour to complete a film. But Kabir, who is already working on another big bio-pic ’86 for the same producers saw the gravity of the situation. Super 30 has so far shaped up into a finely-honed bio-pic. To leave it unfinished would be doing a disservice to the good work that Anand Kumar has been doing, and to the cause of aesthetic cinema as well.”

It is understood that Kabir, who has earlier directed hits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, will be required to “tie up the loose ends” and do all the post-production work for Super 30.”

Incidentally, Kabir Khan shares a terrific rapport with Hrithik Roshan. The former will soon be directing the latter in the film to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.