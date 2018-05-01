BREAKING: Hansal Mehta’s Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta faces censor issue in Bahrain

Just last week we had reported that Hansal Mehta had run into trouble when a Kolkata based business man filed a complaint for non-payment of dues. Following this complain, the court had issued an order directing Mehta to deposit all earnings from Omerta into a separate bank account. Well, now we hear that Omerta is facing yet another issue, this time in the overseas market of Bahrain. If reports are to be believed, then the Bahrain censors have refused to grant Omerta a censor certificate.

Confirming the same, a source close to the developments adds, “The censor board in Bahrain has refused to grant Omerta a censor certificate since the film is highly anti- Muslim. There were some issues in the UAE as well, however the same has been sorted and the film will release normally.” Similarly when contacted Narendra Hirawat, who handles the overseas distribution of Omerta confirmed the refusal of the Bahrain censor board saying, “Yes, the Bahrain censors have not granted Omerta a certificate due to which the film will not release.” When prodded for the apparent reason about why the Bahrain censors refused granting a certificate Hirawat added that he was unaware of the reason.

As for the film, Omerta which is directed by Hansal Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao is slated to release on April 20.

