BREAKING: CBFC strikes again, release of Kapil Sharma’s film Firangi postponed, to release in place of Padmavati

There seems to be no end to Kapil Sharma’s woes. Even as stories of his fluctuating health filter back from the entertainment industry, there is more sobering news for his fans. Kapil Sharma’s new feature film Firangi which was to open this Friday, November 24 has been postponed. According to sources in the CBFC, the film is yet to be certified.

Says the film’s director Rajiev Dhingra, “We were hoping to get our censor certificate early this week. Now we’re told the censor certificate will be given to us on November 23, a day before our release date. How can we release the film under such uncertainty? My friend Kapil Sharma, my Mumbai distributor Anil Thadani and I have decided not to release this Friday.”

Though a new release date is yet to be decided the film is likely to be now released on December 1, the day Padmavati was to open.