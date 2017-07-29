Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.07.2017 | 9:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

BREAKING: Anurag Kashyap signs Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra as the lead of Manmarziyan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

BREAKING Anurag Kashyap signs Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra as the lead of Manmarziyan

After delivering the hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, its lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were all set to create magic in a film titled Manmarziyan. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film was to directed by Sameer Sharma, who was then replaced by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The latest update on Manmarziyan is that Anurag Kashyap, who is now directing the film, has now signed the spunky Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra who will be paired opposite newcomer Jassie Gill. As per the buzz, the film will be going on floors by December this year and will be shot in north India. Aanand L. Rai and Eros International are producing the movie.

Watch this space for developments.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

SHOCKING: This Bollywood actress body shames…

Abhay Deol to pair opposite THIS HEROINE in…

WOW! Katrina Kaif to fly down for 2 days to…

Akshay Kumar addresses the stalking in…

Animal lover Anushka Sharma rescued a…

Katrina Kaif is planning to start her…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification