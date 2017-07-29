BREAKING: Anurag Kashyap signs Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra as the lead of Manmarziyan

After delivering the hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, its lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were all set to create magic in a film titled Manmarziyan. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film was to directed by Sameer Sharma, who was then replaced by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The latest update on Manmarziyan is that Anurag Kashyap, who is now directing the film, has now signed the spunky Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra who will be paired opposite newcomer Jassie Gill. As per the buzz, the film will be going on floors by December this year and will be shot in north India. Aanand L. Rai and Eros International are producing the movie.

Watch this space for developments.