BREAKING: Ajay Devgn to play Chanakya in Neeraj Pandey directorial

Ajay Devgn is on a roll with his signing spree. The actor is starring in several films which will release in the next two years. With Total Dhamaal and two films with Luv Ranjan, his own productions, the actor has his plate full. Now, adding another interesting project in his array of films, Ajay Devgn has announced that he will be playing one of the greatest thinkers in the Indian History, Chanakya, in Neeraj Pandey’s next.

Ajay Devgn will be playing the title role in the epic drama – Chanakya. The film will be directed by the incredibly talented writer, producer, director Neeraj Pandey. On July 11, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter to share the announcement with the fans. He wrote, “Looking forward to playing #Chanakya, a film about one of the greatest thinkers in Indian History, directed by @neerajpofficial. @RelianceEnt @FFW_Official @PlanC_Studios @ShitalBhatiaFFW.”

Commenting on the film, Neeraj Pandey said, “I have been developing this film on Chanakya for quite some time now. It’s an exciting work of passion for me, and I am sure the audiences will love Ajay in his portrayal of the visionary genius.”

Ajay Devgn, looking forward to his first film with Neeraj Pandey, commented, “I am truly looking forward to playing Chanakya. I’ve followed Neeraj Pandey’s work closely and I know Neeraj will tell this story with the clarity and passion with which it needs to be told.”

Born in the 4th century BC, Chanakya was not only a great warrior but more known as a teacher, economist, and a political advisor. He played a key role in the establishment of the dynasty of Chandragupta Maurya.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shital Bhatia from Plan C said, “Chanakya, as a character has always fascinated us, and his practice of political statecraft changed the course of India’s ancient history. We are delighted to bring this epic story to our audiences.”

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said, “Epic characters such as Chanakya have an everlasting sense of mystery and legend around them. We have no doubt that the movie, Chanakya, will be received enthusiastically by modern audiences, providing serious insights into the art of running a state, based on the practical learning and teachings of the greatest master himself – Chanakya. The collaboration between Neeraj Pandey and Ajay Devgn is itself something that fans have been waiting for a long time to see on the big screen.”

Produced by Anil D Ambani led Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks’ company, Plan C Studios, Chanakya is based on the incredible life and teachings of Chanakya, the greatest political thinker, philosopher, economist and royal advisor from ancient Indian history. The rest of the cast will be announced soon.

