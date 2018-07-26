Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.07.2018 | 4:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

BREAKING! Aamir Khan Productions and T-Series to release Gulshan Kumar biopic next year

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan Productions and T-Series have teamed up to release a biopic on music baron Gulshan Kumar next year (2019) in Christmas and the shooting for the same will begin in early 2019. The movie will be directed and written by Subhash Kapoor. This is an exciting piece of information surely. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news and write, “Aamir Khan Productions and T-Series to release Gulshan Kumar biopic in Christmas 2019… Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor… Filming to begin early next year.”

BREAKING! Aamir Khan Productions and T-Series to release Gulshan Kumar biopic next year

For the uninitiated, Gulshan Kumar biopic was earlier announced by T-Series a while back. It was titled Mogul but since then there had been no development on the project. Now, though Aamir Khan has stepped in as a co-producer of the film, it is highly unlikely that he would be acting in it. Cast details would be revealed by the makers soon. Stay tuned on Bollywood Hungama for the official announcement with regard to the same.

Gulshan Kumar’s biopic will trace his inspiring journey from a fruit juice vendor to the owner of one of the biggest music labels in the country. It is a classic underdog story which is interesting and entertaining to the masses. Also, we believe that director Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame will do great justice to this gripping story.

Also Read: Aamir Khan to be the chief guest at 5th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s what Mohanlal has to say about his…

Thugs of Hindostan: An elaborate set with…

Twinkle Khanna’s 3rd book on the cards: Mrs.…

Teaser of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika…

CHEAT INDIA: Emraan Hashmi to shoot in…

Aamir Khan to be the chief guest at 5th…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification