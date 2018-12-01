Bigg Boss 12: Season 5 Juhi Parmar meets Salman Khan and the inmates on Weekend Ka Vaar, here is what to expect from the show

Bigg Boss 12 show is on and though it has overall failed to impress masses, there have been some highpoints which garnered eyeballs. Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar has always been interesting and this time around, he will be joined by the special guests on both days. Season five winner Juhi Parmar will grace the show today along with her co star Sargun Kaur and together they will promote Tantra on the show. But aside from this, she might also give some tips and tricks to the inmates as she was the first winner of the show and knows the format really well. Contestants will love to learn from the best, afterall! On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will scold Sreesanth for bad behaviour and his abusive language.

This time around, the elimination round will be pretty interesting as there are three contestants who are in the line of fire as far as votes are concerned. Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade and Deepak Kumar have supposedly got lowest votes and its going to be either of the three to be eliminated. Most speculations suggest that it might be either Jasleen or Megha and Deepak might be saved.

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan will enter with house with her Kedarnath co star Sushant Singh Rajput and have a BLAST with Salman Khan! Stay tuned for more updates.

