Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan parties hard with the contestants

It was a night to remember for television actress Shilpa Shinde and all contestants of Bigg Boss 11 on Sunday night. After the live telecast of the finals, host Salman Khan whisked Shilpa and runner-up Hina Khan to his private chalet for an impromptu party.

And eyewitness says, “It was Salman Khan at his fun-loving best. The dramatic style in which he announced the winner holding Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan’s hands made both feel like winners. They could be heard saying that no previous winners have been made to feel so special by Salman. After Shilpa won she was taken away by the Colors team for media interactions. But Salman would have none of that. He literally pushed Shilpa, Hina and the other Bigg Boss 11 contestants out of the set and into his chalet on the premises built in Lonavla. The Colors team watched helplessly and indulgently. What Salman wants Salman gets on Bigg Boss 11. And that includes extra zeroes on the cheque.”

Not known to be much of a party animal, Salman Khan had a ball with the Bigg Boss gang. “Salman danced with Shilpa, Hina and the other Bigg Boss 11 contestants. The party started at midnight and went on till 3 am. This is very unusual for Salman. He doesn’t party so late in Mumbai, ever,” says the eyewitness.

After the victory, Shilpa Shinde in the party mood exulted, “It’s still to sink in. But I think I was the most deserving candidate to win. I am thankful to all those who supported me, although I hear a lot of the television fraternity did not support me. But that’s okay. I am grateful to all. Future? I haven’t thought about it. But I am not looking at television since there’s not much there that I find exciting. I am sure my fans would like to see me in a good feature film.”