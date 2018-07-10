Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.07.2018 | 11:10 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Has Bhumi Pednekar replaced Kriti Sanon in Womaniya?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Not too long ago, we had reported that Anurag Kashyap expressed keen interest in making a woman-centric film. We are talking about Womaniya which was to feature Taapsee Pannu alongside Kriti Sanon. However, later reports claimed that Kriti had quit the film owing to her busy schedules. Now, it is being said that Bhumi Pednekar has been approached for the same role.

Has Bhumi Pednekar replaced Kriti Sanon in Womaniya?

It is a known fact that Kriti Sanon has three films in hand. Starting with Housefull 4, the actress has also started prep for the war drama Panipat and will later kick-off Luka Chuppi. Keeping in mind that she already has these projects in the pipeline, Kriti we hear couldn’t go ahead with Womaniya. On the other hand, the makers have expressed a keen interest in signing Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress’ spokesperson, however, has stated in reports that she is currently reading many scripts but hasn’t finalized on one. For the uninitiated, Womaniya is based on real-life women sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. The two sisters-in-law learned shooting after the age of 60 and managed to even win awards in it.

Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of a dacoit in Son Chiriya. We would surely love to see the actress in yet another power-packed role!

Sources in reports have it that the prep for Womaniya has already kick-started. Bhumi and Taapsee are expected to get their physicality right before kicking off the film. While initially the film was expected to go on floor in August, the same has been pushed further to October. The makers reportedly want to ensure that the actresses get ample time to physically and mentally prep for the roles.

The official announcement of the cast and other details of Womaniya is expected to happen by the end of next month.

Also Read: Did Kriti Sanon walk out of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s film Womaniya

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s what Alia Bhatt has to say about the…

Eros International and Firoz Nadiadwala in a…

Shah Rukh Khan hopes he has touched hearts…

Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Hollywood…

Imtiaz Ali may produce his next titled Side…

Aamir Khan to launch the trailer of Kamal…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification