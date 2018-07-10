Has Bhumi Pednekar replaced Kriti Sanon in Womaniya?

Not too long ago, we had reported that Anurag Kashyap expressed keen interest in making a woman-centric film. We are talking about Womaniya which was to feature Taapsee Pannu alongside Kriti Sanon. However, later reports claimed that Kriti had quit the film owing to her busy schedules. Now, it is being said that Bhumi Pednekar has been approached for the same role.

It is a known fact that Kriti Sanon has three films in hand. Starting with Housefull 4, the actress has also started prep for the war drama Panipat and will later kick-off Luka Chuppi. Keeping in mind that she already has these projects in the pipeline, Kriti we hear couldn’t go ahead with Womaniya. On the other hand, the makers have expressed a keen interest in signing Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress’ spokesperson, however, has stated in reports that she is currently reading many scripts but hasn’t finalized on one. For the uninitiated, Womaniya is based on real-life women sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. The two sisters-in-law learned shooting after the age of 60 and managed to even win awards in it.

Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of a dacoit in Son Chiriya. We would surely love to see the actress in yet another power-packed role!

Sources in reports have it that the prep for Womaniya has already kick-started. Bhumi and Taapsee are expected to get their physicality right before kicking off the film. While initially the film was expected to go on floor in August, the same has been pushed further to October. The makers reportedly want to ensure that the actresses get ample time to physically and mentally prep for the roles.

The official announcement of the cast and other details of Womaniya is expected to happen by the end of next month.