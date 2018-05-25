This beauty pageant winner will be making her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero

Shah Rukh Khan has over the years become a name to reckon with in the world of films. And making a debut alongside him or in a film that features Shah Rukh in the lead is a dream for many. Well, now we hear that for Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, this dream will soon become a reality. As per reports, it is learnt that Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, who was the third runner up in the 2015 Miss United Continents pageant will be seen making her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

As per what we hear, Sushrii has been roped in to play the role of Abhay Deol’s girlfriend. If that wasn’t all, the stunner has already shot for the film and is apparently pretty kicked about her debut vehicle. Commenting on the same, Sushrii apart from having only words of praise for her co-star Abhay, went on to gush about the film being perfect and how Mukesh Chabbra’s casting company was the sole reason for her to bag this role.

As for the film itself, Zero that was announced a while back is being helmed by Aanand L. Rai. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the film will see Khan playing a dwarf and is being readied to release on December 21.