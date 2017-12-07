Ayesha Jhulka returns to the big screen with Anil Sharma’s Genius

She won hearts as the tomboyish Anjali in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar [1992] and continued to do so in many films like Khiladi, Sangram, Kurbaan. Ayesha Jhulka, who had slowly graduated towards exit from Bollywood, is all set to return to the big screen with Gadar director Anil Sharma’s next.

We all are aware that Anil Sharma is directing Genius which features his son Utkarsh in the leading role for the first time. Ayesha Jhulka will play the role of Utkarsh’s love interest Ishita Chauhan’s mother in the film. Describing her role as that of a cool mom, Ayesha stated that it was Anil Sharma who persuaded her to take up this role. Yet another reason why she was attracted to this character was because it was not that of a quintessential Indian mother.

Ayesha Jhulka revealed that her character is classy, elegant and that of an independent woman who is liberal and shares a very cordial and friendly relationship with her daughter. Although she admitted that returning to acting was a tad bit unnerving especially during the photo shoots, now she asserted that she is all charged up to shoot for the film which kicks off tomorrow, December 8.

Explaining that this has been more of a homecoming experience for her, Ayesha mentioned that what made her comfortable was the fact that she is getting to work with people whom she already knows like designer Shaahid Amir who have been in the industry for over decades.

On the other hand, Ayesha Jhulka is also looking into kicking off her own venture as a director. According to recent reports, the actress confessed that while she hasn’t been getting interesting offers from web and other mediums, she herself wanted to venture into Bollywood by exploring other options. So she decided to direct a film along with her husband and business tycoon Sameer Vashi.

Talking about the venture, Ayesha maintained that it is a love story set at the backdrop of consumerism. At the same time, she also expressed that the film is in the initial stages and that she expects to roll the film in a year or so.