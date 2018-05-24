Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares to sponsor top awards at Kashish 2018

National award winning internationally acclaimed actor Anupam Kher and his acting school `Actor Prepares’ will sponsor top prizes at this year’s KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. Anupam Kher has announced that cash prizes of Rs 30,000 will go to the Best Narrative Feature Film, Rs 20,000 to the Best Indian Short Film and Rs 20,000 to the Best Actor In a leading Role award. The awards will be announced at the closing ceremony of ninth edition of KASHISH 2018 on May 27, 2018 at Liberty Carnival Cinemas. The cash awards were instituted by Anupam Kher in 2013.

“Actor Prepares is happy to collaborate with KASHISH for the fifth consecutive year. Good cinema is Art, it is entertainment, it is also a medium for social change. It is important that independent filmmakers who work with limited budgets and little resources with the sole focus to make good cinema be encouraged,” said International actor and Chairman of Actor Prepares, Anupam Kher.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in two international shows. One is NBC’s new medical drama New Amsterdam and other is BBC’s drama Mrs Wilson.

