Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman due to busy schedule with international assignments

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been keeping with the shooting schedule of his American TV show, New Amsterdam. With the professional commitments for his international show, the actor has resigned as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The veteran actor cited his busy international schedule as the reason behind him stepping down as the chairman.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his resignation letter. “It has been an honour, a privilege & a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious @FTIIOfficial. But because of my international assignments I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation. Thank you,” he wrote along with the letter.

The actor further wrote, “Thank you staff, teachers & students of @FTIIOfficial for your support & appreciation during my tenure as chairman. As an individual you can always reach out to me. We have constituted a very learned & capable governing body & academic society who will guide you at their best.????”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is starring as Dr Vijay Kapoor in NBC medical drama, New Amsterdam. The show is led by Blacklist actor, Ryan Eggold.