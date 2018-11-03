Anupam Kher to be honoured with the prestigious “Distinguished Fellow” award at MIT, Boston!

Anupam Kher will be honoured with the “Distinguished Fellow” award by India Global on 3rd of November 2018 at the 3rd India Global Summit to be held at the world prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management in Boston. He would be delivering his conferment speech in the presence of stalwarts from different walks of life.

This is yet another achievement for the actor who has represented India on a global platform through his work as an actor, teacher and motivational speaker. Having worked with the likes of Robert De Niro, Woody Allen, Ang Lee and David O. Russell, Anupam Kher is currently in New York, shooting for his most recent international TV show New Amsterdam, which has already become the most viewed show in recent times on NBC Entertainment channel.

On this occasion the convener of India Global Dr. Nikhil Agarwal said, “Mr.Anupam Kher is not only a jewel in the field of art and cinema but also has also worked extensively for the cause of Indians everywhere and he is thus truly a Global Indian. It’s an absolute honour for India Global to confer him with this award”. Maj Ashok Kaul, Vice Chairman India Global noted, “It is indeed a momentous occasion that someone from the Indian film fraternity would be given such a honour”.

Anupam Kher says, “It’s with great honour and pride, I accept the Distinguished Fellow award by India Global at MIT in Boston and look forward to the event. I’m grateful to India Global for recognizing my work. I will continue to represent our great nation through my good work.

3rd India Global Summit will discuss the growing importance of relationship between India, USA and China. Indian diaspora is among the biggest diasporas in the world and India Global is an assembly of like-minded, action-oriented individuals working towards bringing positive change in the lives of Indians.

