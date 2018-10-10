Amid #MeToo movement in India, Aamir Khan attends meeting at Producers Guild for safer working culture

Aamir Khan attended a special meeting at Producers Guild to discuss the steps that can be taken in making the industry a safer place for women, on Wednesday afternoon. Post the rise of #MeToo movement in India, the Producers Guild of India decided to set up a committee to support the cause. As an effect of the movement, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend a special meeting of the Producers Guild.

Aamir has always known to be an active contributor towards issues pertaining to the film fraternity. With the ongoing Me Too movement, the actor along with producers associated with the Guild assembled for a proactive meeting. Measures to ensure a safe working environment for all members of the film fraternity was widely discussed.

Sources share, “Taking a stand without intending to do something is not something which Aamir believes in and that was clearly seen in the meeting with the Guild. He was heard saying that this social media activism isn’t something that will take us anywhere but we need to come up with exact remedies. These problems didn’t originate on social media, so the solutions will also not come on social media. It’s a day to day real life issue.”

A day ago, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, The Producers Guild of India has extended its support to the movement and will be setting up a committee. “We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace – whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone,” read an official statement from the Producers Guild of India.