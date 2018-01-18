Akshay Kumar confesses on how he was in awe of Rajinikanth

He is a south megastar who doesn’t have fans but devotees. Rajinikanth is a part of India’s costliest film 2.0, a sequel to his last multi-lingual blockbuster Enthiran aka Robot. Interestingly, this time around turning villain for the first time is Akshay Kumar in 2.0 which features Amy Jackson as the leading lady. Speaking on working with Rajinikanth, Akshay had a lot to say about his co-star and an interesting confession to make too.

Akshay Kumar will not only play a villain for the first time but 2.0 also marks his foray into South cinema. While the actor is fondly known as Khiladi in Bollywood, his look that was unveiled last year created curiousity. Reason? Well, it is not usual to see the actor dressed up as a human-crow. So obviously, fans of the Bollywood superstar were pleasantly surprised to see him in a rather unique avatar.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar hasn’t spoken much about 2.0 until now. With the film expected to release in the first half of 2018, the superstar has been speaking about his experience of shooting the same. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar recently confessed about how he was in awe of Rajinikanth whilst shooting and maintained that Rajinikanth is the only one in the Indian film industry who has got swag of his own.

Sharing one such anecdote, Akshay revealed that once when they were just sitting on the sets of their film 2.0 waiting for the next shot, Rajinikanth got up and brushed off some dust off his pants, albeit stylishly. Obviously it left everyone around, in the unit, quite awestruck seeing the way how he could make a simple action look so stylish. Akshay Kumar was no exception and he further went on to add that he even enjoyed getting punched by Rajinikanth.

2.0, directed by S Shankar is slated to release worldwide on April 14. The film will release in Tamil and Hindi.