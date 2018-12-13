Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.12.2018 | 10:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Ajay Devgn and Kajol to come together for a special project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the 90s, fans have always loved to see Ajay Devgn and Kajol more often on screen. Now, their fans can rejoice as the couple will come together for an ad campaign.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol to come together for a special project

Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn and Kajol participated in the state government’s initiative to ban plastic. Now, taking forward their commitment towards the campaign, reports suggest that they will come together for a campaign which will be shot on December 14. They have earmarked December 14 and 15 for the campaign. As they really feel the importance of this initiative, they are ready to go an extra mile to promote the campaign.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is busy with several projects in Taanaji, Chanakya among others. Kajol, meanwhile, was last seen in Helicopter Eela which was Ajay Devgn’s production. The couple recently came together for an interesting episode of Koffee With Karan.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Kajol come TOGETHER to support plastic ban

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Wait, does the new ‘Aankh Marey’ track from…

Baahubali on Koffee With Karan 6 - Prabhas,…

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan - Katrina Kaif’s…

Karan Johar starts shooting Good News in…

Here’s the REAL reason why Janhvi Kapoor…

Vijay Deverakonda has a fan in Sridevi’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification